The log itself was believed to originate in a forestry coupe in Tasmania's southern forests, where critically endangered swift parrots have been observed in recent weeks at the start of their breeding season.
Images of the native trees being trucked through town — the only route from southern Tasmania to the north of the state — have been publicised by environmentalists, with one saying to "see trees that old traipsing through the capital city is outrageous". headtopics.com
Tasmania's Liberal government says the state's forestry industry is a "success story that we can all be proud of".The log driven through central Hobart falls well short of guaranteed protection under Tasmania's native forest logging system.
These areas can be added or removed from the logging schedule, and include all native forest types, including old growth. However, environmental groups argue this process is not independent, as some FPA officers also are either current or former STT workers.Bob Brown Foundation protesters blocked access to the coupe at Kermandie on Friday morning where they suspect the logs originated.In a social media post, STT described the forest as "regrowth" — meaning it has been logged in some capacity in the past. headtopics.com
He estimated the log spotted in Hobart was about three metres in diameter, would be at least 200 to 300 years old, and was typical of the type of tree that could be found in the coupe at Kermandie.STT said logs from the coupe could be used for heritage bridge renewals.The coupe is in STT's swift parrot important breeding area — it did not respond to questions about whether this meant logging could not occur in the early breeding season if swift parrots are sighted.