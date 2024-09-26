Oil Prices Fall on Reports of Saudi Output Increase

Oil prices fell more than 3 per cent on Thursday on a Financial Times report that Saudi Arabia , the world’s top crude exporter, will give up its $US100 price target in preparation for raising output, along with OPEC members and allies in December. Brent crude futures settled down $US1.86, or 2.53 per cent, to $US71.60 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude finished down $US2.02, or 2.90 per cent, at $US67.67 per barrel.
Meanwhile, two OPEC+ sources said that the producer group is set to go ahead with a December oil output increase because its impact will be small should a plan for some members to make larger cuts to compensate for overproduction be delivered in September and later months. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with the group’s allies including Russia, together known as OPEC+, have been cutting oil output to support prices.
Oil Prices Saudi Arabia OPEC+ Crude Output Energy Market
Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »
Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »
Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »
Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »
Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »
Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »