‘Oh man, seriously...’: Marnus’ perfect reply over ‘garbage’ Bazball decision

The noun is described in the publication as “a style of Test cricket in which the batting side plays in a highly aggressive manner”. ‘Bazball’ did not win the 2023 Word of the Year despite being short-listed, with that honour going to ‘AI’.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad on Thursday, Australian cricketer Labuschagne was asked for his two cents on the ‘Bazball’ inclusion.“I have no idea what you’re talking about.” Somewhat ironically, England Test coach Brendon McCullum isn’t a fan of the ‘Bazball’ moniker either.Warner hits back at critics as World Cup domination

England is currently bottom of the World Cup standings after losing five of their six group stage matches, which their chances of semi-final qualification close to zero. Jos Buttler’s men will next face Australia, who are coming off four consecutive wins, at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday evening, with the first ball scheduled for 7.30pm AEDT.“For a high-quality line-up being tenth in the World Cup, yep absolutely, it’s a shock.“They’re dangerous. If there’s ever been a team that’s dangerous when they’re down and out, it’s England.

