films but I’m pretty sure I don’t remember Gandalf, Galadriel or Gollum ever resurrecting a lifeless truck by smashing the bejesus out of it with a blacksmith’s sledgehammer.

Antigua’s cobblestoned, cathedral-dense streetscape – in the colossal shadow of the dormant Volcan de Agua and within earshot of the fiery, flatulent Volcan del Fuego – harbour dapper restaurants and cafes (expensive by Central American standards), catacomb-like markets walled with Mayan colour, and homestays filled with privileged students of all ages looking to sharpen their Spanish in language schools outside usual suspects such as Spain and Mexico.

El Grito (the Eagle) is Hobbitenango’s supreme vantage point, about 2500 metres above sea level. As I’m being secured into the giant rope-swing, the attendant begins delivering his standard fun-park joke – “the harness is broken” – gleefully releasing me mid-sentence. headtopics.com

Cosplaying elves, hobbits and garden-variety humans can remain relevant on Hobbitenango’s circus of Insta-wings and Insta-swings, headlined by a mossed-curtained giant troll’s-hand platform perched on a cliff’s edge (closed during my visit, possibly for structural reinforcement, judging by the scaffolding). Staff play suspiciously dumb when I quiz them about two other giant-hand photo opportunities at nearby theme park Altamira.

How did a Hobbit-themed theme park land in a Guatemalan cloud forest? How does it get away with such a monumental intellectual property breach? The website states: “ was originally meant to be a small eco-village shared between friends … founded out of a love for nature, playfulness, and the desire to disconnect from the hectic, busy world and reconnect with what is important in life.” headtopics.com