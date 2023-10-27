‘Oh dear’: The Rest Is History’s hosts on how Englishmen express deep feelings

Tom Holland (left), 55, and Dominic Sandbrook, 49, are the British historians and brainy friends behind the unlikely global smash-hit podcast The Rest Is History.Chris Floyd/Camera Press/HeadpressWe met in our publisher’s office for a charity quiz in 2005. I’d signed with the publisher earlier and then Dominic got signed. So I felt like the dog in the house and a new dog had been introduced. There was a bit of hackles being up and sniffing each other’s bottoms, as it were.

We share a kind of inner nerd that we were nervous to reveal even to our wives. Neither of them would have any interest in watching the director’s cut of, which lasts for more than 11 hours. So we secretly agreed that watching it together would be our tryst. We adored every minute.

My brother was doing a podcast on World War II and in 2020, the producers wanted to try another history one. Dominic was the first person I thought of doing it with. Every time I ran into him, our friendship just hummed back into life immediately. And because his field is modern history, that set the parameters of the podcast: I’d do the ancient history and he the modern. headtopics.com

Occasionally, Dominic’s grumpiness annoys me. There are times where I think something is a brilliant idea and I feel like a frustrated Gandalf faced with a Bilbo who’s refusing to leave the Shire to go on an adventure.

About six months into the pandemic, Tom rang and said he’d been thinking about this podcast. I immediately said yes. I thought it would be like an evening a week – if that. If you’d said then that we’d spend so much time talking to each other, and indeed coming to Australia , it would have been a slightly more terrifying prospect. headtopics.com

People ask, “Oh, is it like a marriage?” It’s actually more like a marriage than you’d think. You have to tolerate each other’s quirks and recognise when the other is tired or grumpy. But we’ve done more than 400 episodes and a reasonable job of not falling out. We’re former boarding-school boys, so we’ve learnt to repress all traces of human feeling.

