acey deleted dating apps from her phone a couple of years ago and has never looked back – and not because she met the man of her dreams. The 55-year-old social worker now spends her weekends on the dancefloors of illegal nightclubs in north London’s Turnpike Laneunlicensed venues where people go to let loose. “I meet so many men,” she says enthusiastically. She will often go out alone to these clubs where, she says, men outnumber women. “Recently, I met a younger man with an amazing body.

“It does not matter how handsome or beautiful or charming you are, there is this underlying tension that you are 10 swipes away from a person that outranks you on the conventional beauty and charisma scale. It’s enough to make you feel all the insecurities that you haven’t needed to swallow since you were a teenager and a whole ream of new adult ones,” he says.

The new rules of dating mean approaching strangers in public is more frowned upon than it was previously, though he has found a potentially promising solution. “I came across an ad for theon Facebook,” he says, referring to a pale green silicone ring that can be worn on any finger as a sign that the wearer is happy to be approached, in what its makers describe as “the world’s biggest single social experiment”. headtopics.com

Putting a new spin on an old-fashioned approach also appeals to Katy, a 37-year-old who lives in London, works for a charity, and says the apps had made her forget how to flirt. “So I’ve given myself the challenge of flirting with one person every day, which has been a lot of fun,” she says. “It’s made me realise that so many people are wrapped up in their phones, and aren’t aware of people around them, which is quite sad.

After a “very humbling year” expecting to meet someone organically, she is now taking a bolder approach. “I started asking friends and acquaintances if there’s anyone they can set me up with. I connect with people strongly in real life I’d never have selected on a dating app – people are more magic in real life headtopics.com

