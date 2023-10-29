Of course the Holocaust is relevant to Israel now

Families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a special ‘Kabbalat Shabbat’ prayer service in Herzliya, Israel.Families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza participate in a special ‘Kabbalat Shabbat’ prayer service in Herzliya, Israel.was generally accepted as the right thing to do, acknowledging, let alone confronting, modern-day antisemitism was not considered especially relevant or important.

During the Holocaust, Jewish men, women and children were systematically stripped of any vestiges of power, strength, or the opportunity – in nearly all cases – to resist. The world turned its back when Hitler came to power, allowing the Nazis to pursue their murderous goals with little assistance or help from the non-Jewish world.

The Hamas Charter states “our struggle against the Jews is very great and very serious”. Its aim is the eradication of Israel from the face of the earth. It calls on its members to “raise the banner of Jihad in the face of its oppressors” – namely, Jews. We haveof a terrorist phoning his parents back in Gaza and heard their pride at him murdering 10 Jews with his own hands. headtopics.com

And yet on the very day of the attack – in fact while the attack was ongoing – there were posts across social media saying the Jews, in blunt terms, had it coming. The reaction of many during the Holocaust was very similar. In the days since, the horrors of the attack have been denied, the truth questioned again and again.

Across the world, marches and protests have taken place where the flags of terrorist organisations, whose aim is to murder Jews, have been on open, proud display; as have placards comparing the State of Israel and its leaders to the Nazis. In Tunisia a synagogue wasrise in incidents in the UK. The Jewish community is strong and resilient but still anxious, with many parents asking if it’s safe for their children to go out. headtopics.com

Hamas Israel: US presses Israel to rethink sweeping ground invasion of GazaThe Biden administration is pressing Israel to use aircraft and special operations forces to carry out precise, targeted raids on high-value Hamas targets. Read more ⮕

