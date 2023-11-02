O’Keefe’s tears over alleged attack

He told the court at one point the woman grabbed him in a “monkey-style grip” with her arms and he continued to walk, carrying her entire body weight. O’Keefe told the court he was taken aback at the woman’s allegation he had called her child a c*** and told the woman he would never call any child that word.

“I said to her … ‘if you’re going to call the police great because you’ve just assaulted me’,” O’Keefe told the court. He became emotional as he told the court he said goodbye to the children, while he said the woman said to him: “I don’t know why I ever let you back into my life”.

Ms Taylor went to check on her neighbour and told the court she could tell O’Keefe was “aggressive and angry” while the alleged victim was attempting to “calm him down”.O’Keefe became emotional during questioning by his lawyer, Richard Pontello SC, denying punching, kicking, assaulting the woman in any way.When asked if he held her to the floor, he said “no”.

