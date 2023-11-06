Number of people affected by cochlear bungle rises to 263

HEAD TOPICS

The number of people caught up in the cochlear bungle at the Women's and Children's Hospital has risen to 263, SA Health has revealed. An independent review in August found 208 children had their implants programmed at the hospital. An additional 55 adults have now been offered independent hearing checks.

The Women's and Children's Health Network has offered independent clinical assessments to 99 adults and 208 children to determine if their cochlear implants were affected. The state government has committed to an ex-gratia payment scheme for affected children and families

