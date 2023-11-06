Number of people affected by cochlear bungle rises to 263

The number of people affected by the cochlear implant programming error at the Women's and Children's Hospital has increased to 263, according to SA Health. An independent review found that 208 children had their implants programmed incorrectly at the hospital. An additional 55 adults have now been offered independent hearing checks.

The Women's and Children's Health Network has offered independent clinical assessments to 99 adults and 208 children to determine if their cochlear implants were affected. The state government has committed to an ex-gratia payment scheme for affected children and families

