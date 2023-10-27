You’re never going to please everyone with an adaptation of a much loved book, but Netflix’s new series based on Anthony Doerr’s 2014who read the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Doerr’s sprawling book, which has sold more than 15 million copies, features two young protagonists living very different lives during World War II. After much nuanced and intricate storytelling, their lives eventually converge. It’s a story about family, connection, fate, morality and duty.But in the hands of director/producer Shawn Levy, whose credits include the film, this four-part series becomes an oversimplified, schmaltzy wartime story with a wildly different ending.

Mercifully, there’s some big-budget production design and solid performances to ease the pain, particularly that of first-time actor Aria Mia Loberti, who plays Marie-Laure LeBlanc. As in the book, time jumps around, and we’re first introduced to Marie in 1944, as American warplanes bombard occupied Saint Malo, a coastal city in the north-west of France.Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – headtopics.com

the first messages are for her missing father, Daniel (a very one-dimensional Mark Ruffalo), and her great uncle Etienne (Hugh Laurie; even he can’t save this), whose house she is transmitting from. Marie and Daniel fled Paris when the Germans invaded, and have been working for the French Resistance; the Jules Verne passages are encoded messages for the Americans.

What makes Marie’s work with the Resistance remarkable is that she has been blind since childhood – and Loberti is also vision impaired, having auditioned for the role after a global callout for VI actors. For a debut actor, Loberti is remarkable, the best thing about the series. headtopics.com

