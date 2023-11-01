NT Police leaders pledge to overhaul reponse to escalating domestic violence, inquest hears

Since June, NT Coroner Elisabeth Armitage has been investigating the domestic violence-related killings of Kumanjayi Haywood, Ngeygo Ragurrk, Miss Yunupingu and Kumarn Rubuntja, examining systemic issues that gave their violent partners the opportunity to take their lives.

He told the court it was "no longer an option for the current status quo to continue" and the coroner's investigation had shown "the system currently is not working and has not been working for some time".

"It's about coming in behind the initial response and making the victim safe, dealing with the perpetrator … and providing that follow up support, allowing referrals into the other services the women's shelter, health and those sorts of things," he said.

The court heard officers will also not be able to add alerts such as "may make false allegations" on a person's profile, Assistant Commissioner Sharma is currently fulfilling that position, but the coroner heard recruitment for the substantive role was ongoing.Both Acting Deputy Commissioner White and Assistant Commissioner Sharma told the coroner that a multi-agency approach to domestic and family violence in the NT was required.

