NT Police continue search for Jessica Stephens missing in Kakadu National Park

Police say they are "very very concerned" for the welfare of Jessica Louise Stephens, who has been missing in Kakadu National Park for over a week, as temperatures in the region climb to almost 50 degrees Celsius.Police say a number of her personal items were found "quite a way" from the walking trackThe 35-year-old was reported missing by her mother on October 18.Authorities found her car in the nearby car park.

Acting Senior Sergeant Steven Langdon on Friday said the search for Ms Stephens had covered about 140 square kilometres of Kakadu National Park. He said the search had been concentrated in the area where a number of personal items belonging to Ms Stephens had been found "quite a way from the track", and a long way by foot from her car.Acting Senior Sergeant Langdon said the temperature in the search area had reached 48C.

"This is causing us great concern for, obviously the search party, and for welfare at this particular point in time," he said. "We are on the fourth day of this search. And looking at staying in 48 degrees over that period of time, becomes very, very concerning for us in the longevity of her being able to find shelter, and take shelter away from the sun." Her mother said that her daughter had been receiving mental health treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital (RDH), after travelling to the Northern Territory from her home in the Whitsundays, Queensland.

"Jessie has a real affinity and connection for Aboriginal culture and land, so the Rock is somewhere where she did want to go … before she got sick," Ms Evans said.

