NT police and firefighter staffing numbers down over three years as emergency services fail to meet key targets

Three years ago in the Northern Territory, there were more police officers, a triple-zero call was answered quicker and people felt significantly safer in their homes, a new report has revealed.Youth crime re-offending has decreased
While the latest figure is lower than in 2020-21, the numbers have increased from around 1500 full-time staff in 2017. As for firefighters, there's been growth of about seven full-time staff over six years, and the total number of firefighters and senior firefighters is trending up from 98 in 2017-18 to 120 in 2022-23.
"It's hugely important to have experience and to retain someone rather than letting them go," she said.More triple-zero calls missed, longer wait times From 2016-17 to 2018-19, police were able to meet their budget target of answering 90 per cent of calls within 10 seconds.
Police also failed to meet three other key targets set out in its budget: people feeling safe home alone at night, satisfaction with police and community belief of policing doing their job professionally.People feeling safe while home alone had the largest gap from its target of 80 per cent, with an actual outcome of 60.3 per cent, compared to 79.1 per cent in 2016-17.
Only 23.7 per cent re-offended after participating in the conferences in 2022-23 — almost half the rate in 20-21, and well above the budget target of 40 per cent.
