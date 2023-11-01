NT land managers demand action on deliberately lit fires as 13 million hectares burnt

Some fires have been accidentally sparked by graders or other vehicles, but many are believed to have been deliberately lit. "After months of slog, sweat and in some cases, tears, to get the Barkly fires under control, we thought we'd hit the home run yesterday after the success of the defensive back-burning this week," Bushfires NT wrote on its Facebook page.
"The safety and security of our community is our top priority, and we are committed to identifying and bringing to justice anyone who engages in such dangerous behaviour," Mr Fisher said. "It is an absolutely disgraceful, despicable act to go and intentionally set a fire alight to create chaos — they are absolute scumbags and need to be dealt with," Ms Manison said.That some of these fires have been deliberately lit has angered cattle producers, firefighters, and Indigenous rangers.
"I would like to see the police start to help people understand just how serious the issue is," Mr Connolly said. Walpiri ranger Christine Ellis Michaels said people had been lighting fires on the side of the road, but she urged them not to."It's ruining everything, country, sacred sites, making people frightened."Murnkurrumurnkurru ranger Helma Bernard had the same message, "Stop lighting fires"."Kids think it's fun lighting fire … but things can happen seriously sometimes when you're not looking at it or when you're not there to protect it.
