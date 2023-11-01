NT government recommits to arming private security guards with capsicum spray in Darwin

"I believe it is appropriate, because they do undergo training and licensing, and I think this is something that Territorians are very comfortable with," Ms Manison said. NT Police Association president Nathan Finn, who has previously described the private security guards as "second-tier policing" and "cheap policing", described the OC spray plan as dangerous.

"The same policies and procedures and review for that use of force, to someone who is technically untrained to deal with this.", agreed that his industry was not given adequate training to deal with the violence they're confronted with on the streets of Darwin."They're untrained to deal with the violence, they're untrained to deal with the complications that come with using this use of force against someone," he said.

"There needs to be more support to address underlying issues, not just a focus on moving people on and creating more problems through unlawful security patrols."The NT government says it needs to fund private security firms in Darwin to keep public order, but the Police Association is warning it's risking deaths.Mr Guyula said he believed that "arming security guards with capsicum spray will not help this situation, it will create a bigger problem".

Ms Manison was asked how her government would ensure private guards are properly trained to carry OC spray, and what kind of transparency measures would be installed to police that.

