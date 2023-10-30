NT government announces cabinet reshuffle, with Brent Potter, Joel Bowden promoted to ministry

Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles has revealed her new-look cabinet, with two former ministers taking a demotion and two fresh faces joining the frontbench.The two former ministers who will now take their place on the backbench are former environment and education minister Lauren Moss, and former small business minister Paul Kirby.

Ms Manison will now also be the minister for essential services and minister of renewables and energy, taking the reins from Selena Uibo, but relinquishes the role of tourism.NT Treasurer Eva Lawler has shed some of her portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle, although she holds onto her big ticket ministries.

Ms Moss was appointed minister for environment and minister for tourism and culture when Territory Labor was elected to government in 2016, and has held multiple roles since then including education and, most recently, minister for the environment."Lauren has been a member and served in cabinet from the very first day of government, across a range of critical portfolios," she said. headtopics.com

She will also continue in her role as minister for local decision making, and for the first time takes on the role of minister for corporate and digital development — taking over from her cabinet colleague, Ngaree Ah Kit.Paul Kirby joins Ms Moss in leaving the cabinet, after spending almost five years as a frontbencher.

"Paul has also done an enormous amount on behalf of the government, in skills and small business, in primary industry and for territory public servants, just to name a few of his responsibilities," Ms Fyles said.In one of the biggest changes in the Fyles government's reshuffle, Kate Worden steps away from the portfolios of police, fire and emergency services, and as minister for Territory Families. headtopics.com

She also becomes the NT's new minister for the environment, climate change and water security and minister for mental health, and continues as the minister for sport.One of the NT government's key performers, Chansey Paech, has his portfolios largely unchanged, keeping his roles of attorney-general, minister for local government, minister for the arts, culture and heritage, and leader of government business.

