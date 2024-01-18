NSW's 'Most Wanted' Weeds

Floods and extreme weather causing greater spread of seeds, buds and roots, while weed spraying interrupted by rain and wind. Posters of Cowra’s most wanted hang from a fence near the shopping centre. The fugitives are invasive plants: fire weed, Chilean needle grass, parthenium and sticky nightshade. The descriptions are lengthy and the instructions clear: anyone who has seen the offending plants is to contact the authorities.

The posters show the big hitters in the New South Wales central west, but the national wanted list is long





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christmas Day weather: Queenslanders brace for more storms as flood risk remains in NSWQueenslanders and parts of NSW have been told to hunker down amid Christmas Day warnings for large hailstones, heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued thunderstorm warnings on Monday afternoon for parts of Queensland's southern interior and the north of the state.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

NSW Residents Missed Out on $1 Billion in Tax Revenue Due to Gambling ConcessionNSW residents missed out on an estimated $1 billion in tax revenue last financial year as a result of the gambling concession to registered clubs, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. State budget papers show that expenditure on the gambling tax concession was due to break through the billion barrier in 2022-23, and is predicted to increase again in 2023-24, more than a decade after the federal government’s top economic advisers warned there were “strong grounds” for it to be radically scaled back.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projectsResidents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Pubs Pocketing Rising Proportion of Gambling Profits in NSWPubs in New South Wales are earning a larger share of gambling profits, with poker machines becoming more concentrated in fewer venues. The latest data from NSW Liquor and Gaming reveals that despite owning only a quarter of the poker machines, pubs accounted for 45% of the total gaming revenue. The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, previously associated with a COVID outbreak, recorded the second-highest gambling revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The Markets Hotel in Homebush was the most profitable hotel in terms of gaming revenue.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Former NSW Premier Mike Baird Criticizes Politicians for Prioritizing Elections Over PrinciplesFormer New South Wales premier Mike Baird has been mocked for accusing politicians of "stoking the division" in hopes of winning an election. Mr Baird launched a scathing attack on the current generation of political leaders during a podcast interview, criticizing them for not doing what they know is right or what they believe in.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Man shot dead by police after holding doctors hostage in NSW medical centreA man armed with a gun has been shot dead by police outside a NSW medical centre after holding doctors and medical staff hostage and seizing a police ballistic shield in a tense stand-off.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »