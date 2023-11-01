NSW Public Service boss raised concerns about Labor staffing requests

“At the CPO meeting on Friday, we had a long discussion on work underway following the swearing in of the new government,” Lyster wrote on April 26.“Kathrina Lo raised that a few of our agencies were receiving inappropriate staffing requests from their ministers that were not in line with the legislation.

Lyster warned her colleagues to “keep an eye on this” and to inform her if any requests “come in directly”. The concerns came months before former Labor staffer Josh Murray was appointed secretary of Transport for NSW under a cloud of controversy, with accusations minister Jo Haylen had intervened in the recruitment process to ensure his selection.after internal documents revealed she had pushed for Labor Party-linked public servants to work in roles in her ministerial office supposed to be apolitical.

The appointment raised the ire of then acting transport secretary Howard Collins, with internal emails revealing concerns about Ash remaining confined to the role’s defined scope. “Scott noted that he would have a further discussion with Kieran to ensure this is the case. On this basis, Howard has agreed to extend the secondment.”The appointment of Ash was one of three department staffers with links to Labor who came to work in Haylen’s office after requests from her staff

