NSW Premier Denounces Rise in Anti-Semitism Following Hamas Attacks

“Where is Anthony Albanese on this? Where’s Penny Wong? By contrast, I feel that the Albanese government is adding to the problem of anti-Semitism.” “So she’s saying there that both Hamas and Israel is guilty of murder. That's appalling. And utterly inaccurate.”Palestinian peace activist Bassem Eid has been urging Palestinians and those who protest on their behalf to confront the violence committed by Hamas and condemn them.“He’s been begging for this for years, travelling to the US many times and writing numerous books and articles calling out the Palestinian authority and Hamas for their human rights violations,” she said.

Israeli activist Noy Miran says the issue of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is “not out there enough”. The number of hostages believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza is up to 240, according to an IDF spokesperson.

Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie says the Albanese government “doesn’t have a plan” to deal with the problems Australians are facing.

