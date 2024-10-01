NSW Police Seek to Block Pro-Palestine Rallies Over Safety Concerns

The NSW Police Force's move comes as the Australian Federal Police investigates possible crimes related to the presence of Hezbollah flags at rallies in Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday.

"Accordingly, the commissioner has decided to apply to the NSW Supreme Court to prohibit the two assemblies," it said. "We intend on defending our right to protest and are determined to continue standing for justice for Palestine and Lebanon," spokesperson Amal Naser said.﻿ "Hezbollah is a listed terrorist organisation in our country," he told reporters today, comparing Nasrallah to Adolf Hitler or Osama bin Laden.Israel declared war against the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas' cross-border attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

Hezbollah Protests Palestine Sydney Police

