NSW Police abandon secretive blacklist targeting children

NSW Police have abandoned a secretive blacklist used to target children – some aged as young as 14 and profiled as potential criminals – after the state’s watchdog found that officers engaged in potentially unlawful misconduct.

Controversial police powers that enabled officers to target children on a blacklist has been abandoned following a scathing report by the state’s watchdog.These children often had no “adverse” findings made against them or possessed unlawful items. Other children were found to have brain injuries or suffer from significant mental health issues, but remained on the TMP watch list, despite the force’s knowledge of their conditions.

Despite the criticism, the commission made no formal findings against NSW Police, following a notification from the force that the program was being abandoned. STMP is expected to be discontinued altogether come December. headtopics.com

The report reveals that in the first six months of the last iteration of the program, 133 children were managed by STMP, with an average age of 16. The youngest in the program was 14 and 48 per cent of children in the program were First Nations. There were 103 children living in metropolitan areas, while 31 were from the regions.

“Based on the analysis we undertook ... the Commission considers that this practice, is, or may be, unreasonable, unjust, oppressive or improperly discriminatory in its effect on children and young people.“Some of the evidence we gathered during this investigation suggested that the application of the STMP on children and young people could possibly meet the threshold for serious misconduct. headtopics.com

“The Commission also found strategies used by police that demonstrated a continued inattention to the specific characteristics of young people with complex needs, such as cognitive impairment or mental health related issues,” the report said. We also found incontrovertible evidence that some young people subjected to the STMP experienced patterns of policing interactions that unduly monitored them.

