NSW minister urges public to call out ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards women after school coach’s death

New South Wales domestic violence prevention minister Jodie Harrison will announce the appointment of a standalone women's safety commissioner on Monday.
Tonkin was first appointed to lead the government’s efforts in tackling the crisis earlier this year as part of a dual role within the justice department, but the change will allow the former United Nations lawyer to solely focus on her safety commissioner role.
Tonkin was last week "devastated" by the death of James and committed to improving the situation for women, girls and families across the state. "It is going to take a whole of government, whole of society effort to improve the situation, and that includes a greater focus on primary prevention and early intervention."
The intent of the nation-leading law was broadly welcomed, although experts across the domestic violence support sector raised serious concerns about the amount of time they were given to provide feedback on the legislation before it was passed.
"This move recognises the critical need for strong and focused leadership across all government agencies, working in close collaboration with the domestic, family and sexual violence sector," she said.
Harrison said that while it would not “create a huge turn in the dial”, it would enable someone to coordinate strategies across government agencies and the community to tackle the issue. “The community is sick of hearing of deaths, of murders, of women and children losing their lives,” she said.