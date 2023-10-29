NSW minister urges public to call out ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards women after school coach’s death

New South Wales domestic violence prevention minister Jodie Harrison will announce the appointment of a standalone women’s safety commissioner on Monday.New South Wales domestic violence prevention minister Jodie Harrison will announce the appointment of a standalone women’s safety commissioner on Monday.

Tonkin was first appointed to lead the government’s efforts in tackling the crisis earlier this year as part of a dual role within the justice department, but the change will allow the former United Nations lawyer to solely focus on her safety commissioner role.

Tonkin was last week “devastated” by the death of James and committed to improving the situation for women, girls and families across the state.survivors … It has become very clear that there’ll be a great benefit in having a standalone commissioner role to drive change,” she said. headtopics.com

“It is going to take a whole of government, whole of society effort to improve the situation, and that includes a greater focus on primary prevention and early intervention.”The intent of the nation-leading law was broadly welcomed, although experts across the domestic violence support sector raised serious concerns about the amount of time they were given to provide feedback on the legislation before it was passed.

“This move recognises the critical need for strong and focused leadership across all government agencies, working in close collaboration with the domestic, family and sexual violence sector,” she said. headtopics.com

Harrison said that while it would not “create a huge turn in the dial”, it would enable someone to coordinate strategies across government agencies and the community to tackle the issue. “The community is sick of hearing of deaths, of murders, of women and children losing their lives,” she said.

Former NSW premier Bob Carr announces death of wife of 50 years Helena Carr7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife dies after brain aneurysmCarr said Helena, his wife of 50 years, was the “light of my life”. Read more ⮕

Former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife dies after brain aneurysmCarr said Helena, his wife of 50 years, was the “light of my life”. Read more ⮕

‘Light of my life’: former NSW premier Bob Carr’s wife Helena dies after brain aneurysmCarr says his partner of 50 years collapsed in his arms at a hotel in Vienna at the age of 77 Read more ⮕

NSW Water Police find wreckage of missing helicopterWreckage has been recovered following a two-day search for the missing aircraft but t﻿here&x27;s still no sign of the pilot or his dog. Read more ⮕

Nationwide language program, born on the NSW-Victoria border, celebrates 75 yearsPasco Gasperov could speak four or five languages when he arrived in Australia from the former Yugoslavia in 1968, but couldn't speak a word of English. That quickly changed when he enrolled in English language classes. Read more ⮕