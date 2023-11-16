NSW Infrastructure Projects Lose $1.4 Billion Federal Funding

NSW taxpayers have been hit with a $1.4 billion blow to the state’s infrastructure pipeline, with federal funding axed for 17 projects including the critical western Sydney interchange linking the M7 with the new toll-free M12 motorway to the city’s second airport. Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the state government was “disappointed with a capital D” with the federal government’s decisions, which early analysis showed would leave NSW projects in doubt.

He said preliminary calculations by NSW Treasury showed the state would be $1.4 billion worse off over the forward estimates. “What’s even worse is that some of the projects for which the Commonwealth have yanked money are already in delivery,” Mookhey said

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Melbourne Airport Rail Survives Federal Review as Infrastructure Projects Face CutsMelbourne Airport Rail has survived a federal review of infrastructure projects, with the Commonwealth deciding to push on with the long-awaited train line even as a feud erupts with the Allan government over who is to blame for delays. But one in 10 projects promised across the country face the axe to make financial space for major road, rail and bridge works that have blown out in cost by $33 billion.

Source: theage | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australia's Infrastructure Pipeline Review Recommends Cutting 80 ProjectsAn independent review of Australia’s $120 billion infrastructure pipeline has recommended cutting more than 80 road and rail projects and withdrawing funding from 36 projects subject to better planning. The review also found significant cost blowouts in existing projects.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Key Rail Projects Axed as Government Defunds 50 Transport ProjectsPlans to build fast train lines, as well as commitments to upgrade tracks to allow existing services to run more quickly, are among key rail projects axed across the country. Albanese government says projects in Sydney, Victoria and Queensland are among 50 being defunded, but other recommendations remain a priority.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Infrastructure Department Considers Cancelling Special Allowances for Cargo Operators Infrastructure Department officials are considering cancelling special allowances given to major cargo operators to fly outside the Sydney Airport curfew after Scott Morrison wrote to Labor demanding it be scrapped.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Renewable Energy Developers Concerned about NSW Government's Draft Guideline on WindfarmsThe NSW government’s draft guideline on windfarms has left renewables developers worried that new projects would be harder to get off the ground. Developers surprised by the extent of the state identified as ‘less suitable’ for wind energy in Labor’s draft guidelinegovernment has raised “serious concerns” within the renewable energy sector, with developers warning it will make it even harder to proceed with projects in the state.to provide the community, industry and regulators with the “key planning considerations” for onshore windfarms. These include visual, noise and biodiversity impacts.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Environment Groups Urge NSW Government to Suspend Logging Operations in Areas with High Glider RecordsEnvironment groups have called on the NSW government to halt logging operations in areas with high glider records. The state-owned Forestry Corporation has been ordered to stop work in parts of Flat Rock state forest after the Environment Protection Authority identified endangered greater glider habitat nearby. The NSW Greens have reiterated their calls to end native forest logging, while environment groups have urged the government to suspend operations in other areas with high glider records.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »