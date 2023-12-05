NSW Government to Rezone Land for 45,000 New Homes by 2027

The NSW government plans to rezone land around eight Metro and heavy rail stations to provide for 45,000 new homes by 2027. They will also amend planning controls near another 31 train stations in Sydney, Wollongong, and Newcastle. The plans accidentally published online confirm the government's commitment to the Metro West project and transit-oriented housing development.

The first phase involves rezoning land within 1200 meters of eight stations, including Bankstown, Bays West, Bella Vista, Crows Nest, Homebush, Hornsby, Kellyville, and Macquarie Park





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Football Australia Buys Rights to 2027 Women's World CupFootball Australia has purchased the rights to host the 2027 Women's World Cup in an effort to enhance viewers' experiences. The streaming of sports has become fragmented, and now there is a push to bring it back together through aggregation of services and rights. This trend is expected to dominate in the coming years, benefiting both fans and sporting organizations.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

WDS ASX: Bullish Woodside pushes on with $38b growth spendPlans for major new projects in Africa, Mexico and Australia are expected to drive oil and gas production higher until 2027, despite emission reduction targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Nine retains English Ashes contests until 2031 in new dealThe 2027 and 2031 contests between England and Australia will remain on Nine, which will pay north of $40 million for the rights.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

YourGround NSW: Mapping Women's Safety in SydneyYourGround NSW is an initiative that aims to make public spaces and transport hubs safer and more inclusive for women and gender diverse people in Sydney. It invites them to share their stories on an interactive map.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian racing powerbroker urges Premier to overturn decision on Racing NSW chairmanAn Australian racing powerbroker is urging Premier Chris Minns to overturn a decision to extend the contract of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding amid growing concerns over the new laws needed to permit his unprecedented 14-year-term.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Former NSW Liberal cabinet member backs anti-windfarm advocatesLiberal Senate hopeful Andrew Constance has been accused of putting his political ambitions ahead of “sound policy based on facts” after he backed opponents of a proposed offshore wind farm zone in New South Wales’ Illawarra region.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »