NSW government adopts aerial shooting to reduce feral horse numbers in Koscisuzko

Aerial culling of brumbies will resume in the Kosciuszko National Park as part of a NSW government plan to manage growing numbers

Today's decision by the NSW government means aerial culling will be added to the 2021 Kosciuszko National Park wild horse management plan, which requires numbers to be reduced to 3,000 by June 2027. Existing control methods include passive trapping, aerial and ground mustering, rehoming, shooting in trap yards, tranquillising, ground shooting and removal to a knackery.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

abcnews »

Aerial shooting of feral horses approved by NSW governmentIt’s been 20 years since aerial shooting of brumbies was allowed in NSW, but that all changed on Friday in a bid to protect native species from extinction. Read more ⮕

Aerial shooting of feral horses approved by NSW governmentIt’s been more than 20 years since aerial shooting of brumbies was allowed in NSW, but that all changed on Friday in a bid to protect native species from extinction. Read more ⮕

Aerial shooting of feral horses approved by NSW governmentIt’s been more than 20 years since aerial shooting of brumbies was allowed in NSW, but that all changed on Friday in a bid to protect native species from extinction. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier questioned over anti-Semitic pro-Palestine protest at Opera HouseNSW Premier Chris Minns is facing scrutiny over the government’s response to the pro-Palestine protests at the Sydney Opera House. In documents tabled to state parliament, senior police expressed concerns about unrest on the streets of Sydney a day before the protest took place. Read more ⮕

Police appeal for information in search for a NSW man last seen 70 years agoDonald Gordon Buckley was reported missing earlier this year, and would be in mid-90s if still alive, police said. Read more ⮕

NSW Premier grilled on Sydney Opera House protestNew South Wales Premier Chris Minns has been grilled on a pro-Palestine protest that unfolded at the Sydney Opera House two weeks ago, which included the burning of an Israeli flag and chanting of anti-Semitic slurs. Read more ⮕