NSW finance minister Courtney Houssos accuses Liberal MP of sexism over conflict of interest with lobbyist husband's job

Ms Houssos was responsible for the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) from May of this year until the responsibility was reallocated to another minister in October. "I assume that if you were to come back to me, it may also involve you having a conflict of interest in relation to a submission by the Insurance Council of Australia. Do you agree with that?" Mr Tudehope asked.

"My husband and I… put in place measures to manage a potential or a perceived conflict and he voluntarily stopped working with the New South Wales government once I was sworn in as a minister," Ms Houssos said.Mr Tudehope was later interrupted by the session's chair for "not treating the member with courtesy" when he made another comment to the minister.

"The minister accused me of a sexist approach in relation to these questions, I'm suggesting to the minister that she does not understand the question," he later said.Geoffrey Watson SC is a Director at the Centre of Public Integrity, and a lecturer in legal ethics at the University of Technology Sydney.

"They then realised that didn't go far enough and they removed the relevant components from her ministry." "It's been managed by the removal of that component of her portfolio, so I just don't understand why this is being pursued," he said."To think that her husband was influencing her seems to be a kind of a Fred Flintstone view of marriage," the legal expert said.

