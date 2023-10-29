NSW Faces Challenge in Meeting Housing Targets

Analysis from the Grattan Institute shows dwelling completions per capita peaked in 2018-19 and have decreased each year since, laying bare the challenge NSW faces in lifting housing supply.

The reward for meeting those targets, and sustaining them into the 2030s, could be significant for the state’s burgeoning cohort of struggling renters. The think tank estimates if construction is maintained at that level, rents could be 15 per cent lower by 2033-34 than otherwise, saving NSW renters a collective $10 billion over the decade.

“Even if we don’t perfectly hit that target, that doesn’t mean the state has failed. It still means substantially more, substantially cheaper than what it otherwise would be.” The decision to cancel rezonings at Marsden Park North and Riverstone Town Centre, as well as scaling back development in West Schofields, means 2300 homes will go ahead compared to the 12,300 originally planned.Planning Minister Paul Scully said the state could still achieve its housing targets by boosting infill development closer to the city. “These were potential ... almost theoretical homes,” he said. “They had not been rezoned, we’re not taking something away. headtopics.com

Premier Chris Minns said the government was working on pre-approved “pattern book” designs that will be made publicly available to developers.Coates warned only those governments that took the initiative would reap the benefits of cheaper housing. He urged Premier Chris Minns to copy parts of a housing plan recently announced by Victoria, such as having a set of standard designs for medium-density development that could be used throughout the metropolitan area with speedy approvals.

