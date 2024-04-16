NSW Coach Michael Maguire Seeks Resilient Players for State of Origin

New NSW coach Michael Maguire is casting a wide net, declaring there could be “40 or 50” players vying for 17 jerseys on June 5 and superstar fullback Latrell Mitchell needed to be in the “right headspace” to play.

The only place to watch every game of every round LIVE with no ad-breaks during play is Fox League, available on Kayo. New to Kayo?Maguire spoke to a group of 35 players earlier in the season and spelled out what he was looking for to end Queensland’s run of two series. “You’ve got to have experience and one thing that as coach you know is that people can play to certain levels. Some are a couple of first grade games, some might be a seasoned player, some can step up into representative football.

“At the moment, one thing I know is that in big games, you need your focus right about where you are going.“Souths are going through a tough period, but Latrell has a chance to bunker down and really help the NSW team.

NSW Coach Michael Maguire State Of Origin Players Resilient Character Latrell Mitchell Mental State Ryan Papenhuyzen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The one advantage Michael Maguire has over every previous NSW Origin coachThe incoming Blues coach has absolute certainty over one key position. But there’s a tough decision to be made over another.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

The one advantage Michael Maguire has over every previous NSW Origin coachThe incoming Blues coach has absolute certainty over one key position. But there’s a tough decision to be made over another.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Maguire’s looming call amid halves headache: Way too early predicted NSW Origin teamNRL: The NRL 360 hosts discuss what is going on with Nelson Asofa-Solomona at the Melbourne Storm and if he could be a target for the Dragons.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

The bush Blues: Maguire’s bold plan to take NSW west to inspire series victoryNRL: The Back Page panel take a deeper look into the controversial call that denied the Roosters a try against the Panthers.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

NSW last state to allow native forest logging, but timber business already facing 'bankruptcy'This third-generation logger says he is on the verge of bankruptcy but environmental advocates blame government inaction and say they will continue to put pressure on the industry until native forest logging is banned.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Bondi Junction mass stabbing: NSW premier describes 'anger' and 'grief' in the stateThe premier also praises 'the instinctive bravery' of Insp Amy Scott, the officer who intervened to end the attack

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »