NSW Building Commission Established to Tackle Shoddy Development Work

The NSW Building Commission was established in December 2023 to tackle shoddy development work across the state. A state government strata survey revealed 53 per cent of apartments registered from 2016 to 2022 have at least one serious defect.The Building Commission is developing a heat map to identify where 'risky players' are working. As Australia grapples with housing affordability, New South Wales is at the forefront of another crisis sweeping new builds.

The problems within the industry have led to an explosion of work for NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler since his appointment in 2019. His army of staff has increased from two dozen to more than 400 to tackle the issue as he leads the newly established Building Commission.The 'standalone regulator' began operating in December 2023, fulfilling a NSW Labor election promise, and has already issued 16 building work rectification orders





abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projectsResidents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Building Commissioner Finds Issues in Western Sydney Apartment ComplexDavid Chandler, the NSW Building Commissioner, visited a 10-storey building in Western Sydney and found numerous issues, including water leakage and non-compliant fire stairs. Despite attempts to fix the problems, the building is still not up to scratch.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Home Building Faces Slowest Pace in Over a DecadeHigher costs of materials, land, and finance are making it harder for developers to build dwellings profitably, raising doubts about the government's housing targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

NSW Residents Missed Out on $1 Billion in Tax Revenue Due to Gambling ConcessionNSW residents missed out on an estimated $1 billion in tax revenue last financial year as a result of the gambling concession to registered clubs, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year. State budget papers show that expenditure on the gambling tax concession was due to break through the billion barrier in 2022-23, and is predicted to increase again in 2023-24, more than a decade after the federal government’s top economic advisers warned there were “strong grounds” for it to be radically scaled back.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Residents of Mascot Towers to Vote on Building SaleOwners of Mascot Towers in Sydney are considering selling their building to a consortium, which would allow them to walk away from outstanding mortgages and strata debts. The proposal has divided owners, with some happy to have a sale in sight and others angry at the government's lack of intervention. NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler is explaining the strategy to owner-occupiers.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Pubs Pocketing Rising Proportion of Gambling Profits in NSWPubs in New South Wales are earning a larger share of gambling profits, with poker machines becoming more concentrated in fewer venues. The latest data from NSW Liquor and Gaming reveals that despite owning only a quarter of the poker machines, pubs accounted for 45% of the total gaming revenue. The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, previously associated with a COVID outbreak, recorded the second-highest gambling revenue in the third quarter of 2023. The Markets Hotel in Homebush was the most profitable hotel in terms of gaming revenue.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »