NSW Blues sink to 111-year Shield low after dreadful MCG collapse

NSW start strongly against Vics on Day 1 | 00:46New South Wales’ batting woes have sunk to a new low after the Blues were bowled out for 102 in the first innings of their Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the MCG.

Victoria’s seamers wreaked havoc on day two of the first-class encounter in Melbourne — rising star Fergus O’Neill claimed career-best figures of 4-23 from 12 overs, while Scott Boland and Mitchell Perry each snared three wickets.

The Blues collapsed to 8-54 before tailender Jackson Bird and all-rounder Jack Edwards combined for a crucial 48-run partnership for the ninth wicket, guiding NSW towards triple figures. Bird top-scored for the Blues with 29, while opener Daniel Hughes, captain Moises Henriques, all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis and Test spinner Nathan Lyon each fell for a duck. It was New South Wales’ lowest score at the MCG since 1912. headtopics.com

Victoria, who was bowled out for 196 earlier on Friday morning, took a 94-run lead into the second innings.Ben Dwarshuis of New South Wales is bowled. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty ImagesThe Blues dropped experienced batter Kurtis Patterson ahead of the Sheffield Shield encounter after the former Australian representative failed to reach fifty in 13 consecutive knocks for NSW.

Patterson’s replacement, Canberra batter Blake MacDonald, crawled towards 22 (87) before chopping back onto his stumps after failing to get his bat out of the way of a length delivery from Boland. New South Wales, who are coming off 14 consecutive first-class matches without a victory, have not won a Sheffield Shield match since February 2022. headtopics.com

