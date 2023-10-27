NRL WA Harmony Cup: How to watch live rugby league on SBS

Hosted by the Rockingham Sharks rugby league club in Perth, the event, now in its seventh year, will see over 60 teams take part in men's, women's and junior competitions. And with teams representing countries from as far away as France, it is sure to be a colourful occasion. SBS On Demand will broadcast key finals matches from the Harmony Cup live on Sunday, October 29 with coverage beginning on the streaming service from 4:15pm (AEDT).

” Natives United, representing indigenous players, will be going all out to win their first Harmony title, having been beaten twice in previous finals. As well as the men’s tournament, the women are well represented with Aotearoa Queenz the favourites, although their rivals Hawaiki Roa will be looking at adding another title. Western Fijian Civa are a team to be reckoned with along with new side Taranaki, and Tonga has recruited from rugby union to play in the event.

