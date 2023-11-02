NRL superstar drops transfer bombshell

The 27-year-old has three years remaining on his current contract that’s worth more than $1m a season, making him the highest-earning prop in the NRL He joined the Warriors following the 2020 season after requesting a release on compassionate grounds from the Manly Sea Eagles.There will be no shotage of suitors for a man considered one of the NRL’s best front rowers along with Payne Haas, James Fisher-Harris and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

The Dragons are in desperate need of an elite middle, while the Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Sea Eagles would all happily open the cheque book for a star prop. His request strikes a major blow for the Warriors after he played a key role in helping them make the preliminary finals this year.He showed up rocking an intricately detailed gold shirt, an outfit reminiscent of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s now-famous wrestling fits.

Interviewed on the red carpet by Josh Mansour, Fonua-Blake played down any particular forethought having gone into the outfit, describing it as “just a Versace shirt”. Fonua-Blake’s outfit sent NRL fans into a spin, with the NRL Roast saying on social media it looked like he was “about to drop the hottest wrestling promo of 2023 at the Dally Ms tonight.”Jarome Luai has taken a subtle dig at Ivan Cleary after the Panthers coach warned NRL rivals of the “risk” in signing him.A number of police officers will be investigated after all charges against NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell were dismissed.

