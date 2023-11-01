NRL stars to consider suing police after case against them dismissed

But Wighton's lawyer pieced together a timeline via CCTV footage that forced him to admit his "memory had failed me" and that what he'd said hadn't happened. Mitchell's lawyer Tom Taylor labelled the prosecution "a stitch-up from the start".

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Charges Dismissed for NRL Stars Jack Wighton and Latrell MitchellCharges against NRL players Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell have been dismissed by the court. Canberra Raiders CEO accuses police of falsifying statements.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Charges thrown out against NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack WightonPolice have thrown out charges against star NRL players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton during their trial in the ACT Magistrates Court. The South Sydney Rabbitohs pair had been accused of a series of offences, including fighting in a public place and resisting directions from officers.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Charges against NRL players Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton dropped after police admit to false evidenceLatrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have beaten charges of fighting outside Canberra nightclub Fiction

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: Charges against Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton droppedThe case against the star NRL players unravelled after the most senior police officer involved in the arrest admitted to giving false evidence and lying under oath.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Latrell Mitchell Opens Up on Traumatic Experience in CanberraSouth Sydney Rabbitohs player Latrell Mitchell discusses his traumatic experience in Canberra after charges against him and his cousin Jack Wighton were thrown out by the police.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Cop who cuffed 'crying' Latrell Mitchell back in courtA police officer who handcuffed NRL superstar Latrell Mitchell while he was crying out in pain is preparing to face a grilling in court.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕