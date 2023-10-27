NRL player Adam Doueihi backs Catholic teachings after school’s formal date ban

NRL star Adam Doueihi has voiced support for the rights of Catholic schools teaching religious beliefs, in the wake of a Sydney girls school’s controversial ban on students bringing a same-sex partner as a date to their year 12 formal.

Students at St Ursula’s College at Kingsgrove, a Catholic school in Sydney’s south, are fighting to reverse a policy that prevents them from bringing a female partner to their year 12 formal at the end of the year.“When a Catholic school – yes, a Catholic school – wants to teach the Catholic teachings and act in a Catholic manner towards situations, this seems to be a big issue for the minority of people to understand.

Doueihi, 25, said he had been “brought up in a Christian Lebanese Australian family” and taught that “a man marries a woman, and a woman marries a man”. Abbie Frankland, the girlfriend of a St Ursula’s student, started the online petition and said she had been “eagerly anticipating” the formal with her partner, but was later told the school prohibited same-sex couples from attending. headtopics.com

Frankland’s online petition noted 61.6 per cent of Australians voted in favour of marriage equality in the 2017 referendum, “showing widespread support for LGBTQ+ rights across the country”.

