NRL Heavyweights Face Tough Competition in 2024 Season

NRL heavyweights South Sydney and Parramatta will face tough competition in the 2024 season after missing the playoffs last year. The draw reveals that the Rabbitohs, Bulldogs, and Titans will play against more 2023 finalists than any other teams, while the Eels have a difficult run home. On the other hand, Cronulla will only face top-eight finishers nine times. The Knights, on the other hand, will enjoy increased free-to-air exposure with a round-one Thursday night clash against Canberra.

The NRL made changes to the scheduling after complaints from broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co

