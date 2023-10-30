NRL clubs brace for multimillion-dollar hit from new gambling ad bans

Rugby league clubs are bracing for a multimillion-dollar hit as the government pushes ahead with plans to crack down on gambling advertising, including banning front-of-jersey sponsorships.Communications Minister Michelle Rowland was about to announce curbs

One of those measures will be to outlaw front-of-jersey sponsors, deals which normally fetch around $1m a season for NRL clubs. Manly boss Tony Mestrov hopes the new government measures include a “grandfather clause”, which will allow them to honour their arrangement with Pointsbet and give them time to find a new sponsor.

The government is about to announce plans to outlaw front-of-jersey sponsorships from betting companies like Pointsbet.It remains unclear if the government plans to ban betting companies from being the naming-rights sponsors of stadiums. headtopics.com

“Pointsbet want to be a long-term sponsor of ours, even if it’s not on the front of the jersey. At this stage they will remain on the front until 2025, but we have to wait.

The NRL’s stance was to help pour resources into helping problem gamblers rather than introduce a blanket ban on all match-day advertising.

