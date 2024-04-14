NRL Club's Sponsorship Deal Under Review for Potential Breach of Therapeutic Goods Act

A groundbreaking sponsorship deal between NRL club The Dolphins and a medicine clinic that prescribes medicinal cannabis is under review for potentially breaching the Therapeutic Goods Act .

While medicinal cannabis is legal in Australia, the Therapeutic Good Administration bans advertising of prescription medicine such as medicinal cannabis, or consultations for medical cannabis as part of a health service. After conducting on-field halftime and post-match interviews with Dolphins players where the sponsor’s logo was displayed clearly in previous weeks, Fox Sports’ coverage of Friday’s loss to the Broncos did not include interviews with players from either side.

“What we are promoting is a healthcare clinic, and while there are rules around how we go about that, we have reviewed them as appropriate,” spokesperson Kelly King said. Cannabis products are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, though the Dolphins sponsorship is not related to medical treatment for its players.“This is about a partnership with a health services clinic,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said. “We deal with sponsorship partnerships across multiple industries and across multiple countries that all require an awareness and knowledge of regulations and obligations, and this partnership is no different.

NRL Dolphins Sponsorship Deal Medicine Clinic Medicinal Cannabis Therapeutic Goods Act Alternaleaf Advertising Ban

