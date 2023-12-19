Notorious Terrorist Released from Prison with Strict Conditions

Convicted terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika has been released from prison under strict conditions after a push to keep him behind bars was abandoned. He was convicted over plots to attack the MCG and Melbourne's Crown Casino. He will be subject to strict supervision and a curfew for one year, wear an ankle monitoring bracelet, and cannot leave Victoria without approval.





UN expert urges countries to consider listing IRGC as a terrorist organisationA UN expert has urged countries, including Australia, to consider listing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation due to its alleged role in the Hamas-Israel war and involvement in human rights abuses and corruption.

Seventeen hostages released from Hamas captivity in GazaSeventeen hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, have arrived in Jerusalem after they were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. The Israeli authorities have also released 39 Palestinian prisoners, including six women and 33 children, from two prisons as part of the second batch of the exchange deal with Hamas.

Man released from immigration detention charged with indecent assaultA man released from immigration detention as a result of a recent High Court ruling is charged with two counts of indecent assault. Between 2,000 and 3,000 litres of bilge water containing sulphur and other waste was dumped into the ocean near Esperance in 2020. The company that owns the ship and its captain could face hefty penalties. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces the death of Victorian Labor MP Peta Murphy, praising the contribution the 50-year-old made to public life. Australia strengthens regional defence ties with France with both countries keen to move on from AUKUS controversy. Both countries want to reset relationships that soured when Australia ditched a lucrative multi-billion dollar submarine contract with the French company Naval Group so it could join AUKUS. Albert Thorn was 'at the heart' of the savage assault and murder of Bradley Lyons in 2018. He will be nearing 90 by the time he is eligible for parole.

High Court Green-Lights Preventive Detention for Released CriminalsThe High Court appears to have green-lit a system of preventive detention for the detainees with criminal records that have been released by its controversial decision to free the child sex predator NZYQ.

Limited-Edition Queen Elizabeth II Coin to be Released in AustraliaA limited-edition 50-cent piece commemorating the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II will be released in Australia tomorrow. The coin features the Queen's final memorial portrait on the obverse and showcases the six effigies of the late queen on the reverse side. The coin will be available for sale at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra.

