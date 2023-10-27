‘Not surprised’: Aussie island No.2 in world

And while no one is denying the romantic Italian village of its obvious beauty, an Aussie island has managed to beat the popular region as a must-visit destination.

The route, which is more than 4,000 km, rolls across and connects Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia. It’s set to open next year. It was followed by Donegal, Ireland, Pais Vasco, Spain in fifth, Southern Thailand in sixth and Swahili Coast, Tanzania in seventh place.The US state of Montana ranked eighth, while Saafelden Leogang, Austria came ninth and Far North Scotland took out 10th spot.

“Our picks for this year seek to both inspire and follow the instincts of 2024’s traveller,” executive editor Nitya Chambers said. “Best in Travel is Lonely Planet’s heart and soul travel inspiration offering, responding to the urgent enthusiasm of travellers who want to explore the world in a way that is authentic, led by local guidance and has sustainable values at its core.” headtopics.com

With its raw and rugged coastline, impeccably clear waters, natural wonders and wildlife, it’s no surprise it ranked high on the list.My favourite spots on Kangaroo Island ⬇️ 1. Emu Bay 2. Pennington Bay 3. Cape Willoughby Light House 4. Flinders Chase National Park 5. Western River Cove 6. The Enchanted Fig Tree 7. Stokes Bay 8. Emu Bay Lavender Farm 9. Vivonne Bay 10. Dudley Wines 11.

But tourism has picked up after all travel to the island stopped for two years as the bushland regrew and animals returned to their natural habitats again. “Latest data shows Kangaroo Island has just enjoyed record-high visitor expenditure levels, with a whopping $294 million spent by visitors to Kangaroo Island in the year to June 2023 – well surpassing the region’s target set for December 2025 of $199 million.”It also has award-winning wineries and distilleries. Picture: TikTok headtopics.com

