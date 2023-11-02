‘Not normal’: LeBron leaves NBA in disbelief

Against a Clippers side featuring Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, James led his Lakers to the OT victory. He was ably supported by Anthony Davis’ 27 point, 10 rebounds and four blocks and D’Angelo Russell’s 27 point nights.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored seven of his 15 points in overtime while new recruit Christian Wood sealed it with a put back dunk with nine seconds left. Post-game, James said it was won at the defensive end of the court, especially after being blown away early.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Ugly $108m NBA saga ends in bombshell movePhiladelphia’s James Harden era is officially over after the wantaway star was finally traded to the LA Clippers, ending an ugly chapter in the franchises’ history.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Unavoidable truth’ in messy Sixers split and stars to ‘watch’ in next blockbuster NBA tradeNBA: James Harden will head to the Clippers after a trade was finally agreed upon following an ugly ongoing stand off.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Halloween outfit NBA ‘alien’ was born forAs if he wasn’t already a think of nightmares for opposition players in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has taken it to another level on Halloween.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Wemby sparks comeback over KD after legends’ warning; contender cops reality check: NBA WrapBasketball: Victor Wembanyama has added another highlight play to his young resume. Wemby crossed superstar Kevin Durant on his way to the rim as the Spurs came from behind to defeat the Suns.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: The ‘final straw’ that sparked bombshell NBA trade revealedBasketball: Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have let a huge lead slip at home as they welcomed the Spurs in their fourth game of the season.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Harden ‘black cloud lifted’ as Clips face $216m reality... and why OKC could be surprise winnersNBA: James Harden will head to the Clippers after a trade was finally agreed upon following an ugly ongoing stand off.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕