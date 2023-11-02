‘Not much benefit’: Former Comm Games boss fears for future

But when no reply was forthcoming, O’Neal suspected things were “not right” before eventually being told the plans were being abandoned and a financial settlement with the Commonwealth Games Federation was being negotiated.

Former Richmond AFL president and chair of the failed Victorian Commonwealth Games, Peggy O'Neal. Picture: David Caird When he pulled the pin in July, former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews claimed that the budget had ballooned to $7 billion with the decision sparking a Senate inquiry, which he didn’t appear before.

“We were notified the contract was going to be cancelled and it was a budgetary issue. I was surprised and not totally surprised,” she said.

