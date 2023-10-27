‘Not going to be easy’: How Black Caps can exploit wounded Aussie’s biggest weakness

Travis Head should anticipate a bouncer barrage when he returns to Australia’s ODI side this week, with pace bowlers expected to target the opener’s wounded hand throughout the remainder of the World Cup.

However, the South Australian is tipped to return for Saturday’s blockbuster clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala, joining veteran opener David Warner at the top of the order. “Hopefully Travis Head can get back into form as soon as possible, given he’s had a bit of a break. Five to six weeks off without playing, it’s never that easy to come back in and start slapping them off the middle.Watch every match of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Live with no ad breaks in play on Kayo Sports.During the recent Test tour of England, Head was targeted with short-pitched bowling throughout the World Test Championship final and Ashes campaign, with mixed results.

“It’s not going to be easy for him, because it’s been hot over there as well, so match fitness is going to be important for batters as well. Batting for a long time at the crease is not going to be easy, so he’s going to have his challenges. headtopics.com

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Steve Smith confirmed he would slide down to the No. 4 position when Head returns, confessing he was “a bit shocked” to lose his preferred spot at first drop.“I got told if Trav was playing that I was going to be batting four.

After starting his World Cup campaign in India with four low scores, Smith bounced back against the Netherlands on Wednesday,

