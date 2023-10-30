: In a rundown alleyway in one of Hong Kong’s most populated areas, seafood stall owner Tsang Kam Por has put his protest signs up.

Beijing imposed national security laws on Hong Kong in 2020 that wiped out pro-democracy protests in the former British colony, but little pockets of resistance, particularly over business disputes, still exist in this city of more than 7 million people.

“Hong Kong is suffering right now,” says Danny Hussein, a tailor in Mirador Mansion, a ramshackle building in the city centre that was once the centre of Hong Kong’s tourism trade but now has as many vacant stalls as filled ones. headtopics.com

To make up for falling revenue, hotels pushed up prices and landlords jacked up rents, driving many businesses into a spiral that saw them leave behind premises they had spent decades building. Pui Sze, who helps run the Youth Co-Living Hostel in Kowloon, says business has been good. More than 50 per cent of her visitors now come from mainland China.

The schemes, which allow Chinese investors to buy insurance and then generate invoices from a registered address in Hong Kong, are targeting visitors who want to get their money out of Beijing’s increasingly precarious financial environment. headtopics.com

“Hong Kong is the only world-class city that can capitalise on both the China advantage and the international advantage,” he said on Wednesday in his annual policy speech.

