‘Not clear at all’: Sky News host clashes with Sussan Ley over Coalition’s net zero pathway

Ms Ley criticised Treasurer Jim Chalmers for giving up on the government’s energy policy and its “unrealisable goal” of 82 per cent of renewable electricity in the grid by 2030. “By acknowledging, as they pretty much have, that they won’t reach that, that is sending a terrible message to these communities and indeed communities who rely on resources,” she told Sky News Australia.

“But it’s not just those, it’s the whole Australian population facing the cost of living crisis with a government that is saying they don’t know what to do about your skyrocketing energy bill and that their own energy policy is effectively a broken promise.

“We have a clear pathway that doesn’t commit to something as impossible as the 82 per cent of renewable energy grid.” Ms Jayes argued that the Coalition’s renewable energy pathway is “not clear at all” pointing out the level of “opacity” in the Opposition’s plans.

The Deputy Opposition leader went on to reaffirm the Coalition’s commitment to net zero by 2050 while criticising the Albanese government for “demonising” gas in the process. “We would de-risk investment and we would absolutely focus on gas as a transition energy source to reduce emissions to put us on a pathway that actually backs in our industries.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Sky News Host: Canberra Government Out of Touch with Mainstream AustraliaSky News host Rowan Dean criticizes the Canberra government for being out of touch with mainstream Australia, particularly during the Voice campaign. He argues that the government's perspective on issues such as the situation in Gaza differs greatly from that of the rest of the nation.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Sharri Markson condemns government’s lack of action on anti-SemitismAnother leader has now shown up Prime Minister Anthony Albanese when it comes to condemning the terrifying recent rise in anti-Semitism, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson and Piers Morgan break down Israel-Hamas warClinical psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson has examined the ongoing brutal war between Israel and Hamas during an insightful and confronting wide-ranging interview with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘I would give him a deal’: US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on PutinSky News Australia host Piers Morgan has clashed with Vivek Ramaswamy on how to end the Russo-Ukraine war after the Republican presidential candidate suggested a “deal” he would offer Vladimir Putin.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Albanese government ‘in strife’: Rita Panahi dissects latest pollingSky News host Rita Panahi breaks down the latest Guardian Essential poll with the data showing “Airbus Albo” needs to reassess his government’s faltering agenda.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘Anti-western alliance’: New ‘axis of evil’ emergingSky News host Sharri Markson says there is an “axis of evil” that has emerged in the world, which is an “anti-western alliance” between Iran, North Korea, Russia and China.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕