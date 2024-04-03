Norwood Keen to Claim 20th AFL License

AFL expansion is back on the agenda with SANFL powerhouse Norwood reportedly keen to claim the 20th license, should it be awarded. With the Tasmania Devils set to join the league in 2028, it’s expected the league will eventually seek another new club to ensure a valuable 10th weekly game is added to the TV rights deal.

The Northern Territory, a third team in Western Australia or a Canberra side are viewed as some of the leading options but a third team in South Australia is also likely to be considered given the state’s passion for Aussie rules. Watch every game of every round this Toyota AFL Premiership Season LIVE with no ad-breaks during play on Kayo. New to Kayo?That has the Redlegs, whose home ground Norwood Oval will host two AFL games during Gather Round, keen to throw their hat into the ring according to Seven Adelaide’s Josh Mone

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSportsAUS / 🏆 24. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Be the man’: Inside the ‘boozy’ Grand Final rev-up that launched an AFL legendAFL: tom Hawkins joins the AFl 360 panel to discuss his longevity in the AFL.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Looks like a bump’: Stars split on ‘really hard’ Wright decision amid memory loss concerns for SwanAFL: Tom Hawkins and Patrick Cripps discuss the Wright tribunal decision on the AFL 360 panel.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Tassie guernsey reality emerges after criticism as whopping 75k members locked in alreadyAFL: The Tasmania Devils have been officially unveiled as the 19th team to enter the AFL.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

‘Don’t pretend it’s not’: Cats coach hits out at AFL’s Opening Round claimAFL: Chris Scott joins the AFL 360 panel, labeling Opening Round as a 'compromise'.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Power unveil trio of recruits as Eagles unleash Pick 1 prodigy in opener: AFL LIVEAFL: Port Adelaide's Sam Powell-Pepper has been suspended for four games for his hit on Adelaide opponent Mark King.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Greens leader urges any lawyers keen to help sue LNP over ‘scratchies’ to get in touchJonathan Sriranganathan says LNP flyers featuring his face contain “bare-faced lies”, as the battle for Brisbane’s City Hall enters its final days.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »