Norwegian households switch to greener heating with heat pumps

The Tromsø sorting office of the Norwegian postal service Posten Bring is heated by heat pumps. The city is located almost 140 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Photograph: NurPhoto/Getty Device installed in two-thirds of households of country whose experience suggests switching to greener heating can be donehen Glen Peters bought a heat pump for his home in Oslo he wasn’t thinking about the carbon it would avoid.

Convenience played a role; a fireplace was too much of a hassle – the effort of having to buy, prepare and store the wood – and the wall-mounted radiators are too dusty. “They’re a pain in the ass to clean,” said Peters (who is actually a climate scientist).In most of Europe, fitting a heat pump isactions a person can take to reduce their carbon footprint. But in Norway, where clean-yet-inefficient electrical resistance heaters have long been common, upgrading to a heat pump is often a purely financial decision – one to which Peters came lat





