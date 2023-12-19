Northern Territory Chief Minister Resigns Over Undisclosed Shareholdings

Natasha Fyles has resigned as Northern Territory chief minister after failing to disclose her shareholdings in a mining company. Natasha Fyles, who will step down as the chief minister on Thursday, today told journalists that it was an "error" that she failed to declare shares in a company called South32. after the NT Independent reported she owned undisclosed shares in the company which owns a manganese mine on Groote Eylandt. "It was not intentional, but it's unacceptable.

"I can assure Territorians that no decision I've ever made has been influenced by that small shareholding but high standards are expected from people holding high office as they should be." Natasha Fyles, who resigned as NT's chief minister this afternoon, said the "honorable course of action" was for her to step down following mounting pressure over undisclosed shares. "I care too much about our government and what it's achieved to allow my personal mistake to impact on our progress." Ms Fyles did not take any questions, reading from a pre-prepared speech at NT Parliament House toda





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas Chief Says Truce Agreement with Israel NearHamas officials are close to reaching a truce agreement with Israel, according to the chief of Hamas. Negotiations are focused on the duration of the truce, aid delivery to Gaza, and the exchange of hostages.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Markus Anderson: From Waiter to Chief Membership Officer at Soho HouseMarkus Anderson shares his journey from being a waiter at Soho House to becoming the chief membership officer. He talks about his first assignment and how he built connections in East London.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Stunning Northern Lights Display and Sunset PanoramaA photographer captures a breathtaking panorama of a sunset and intense northern lights display during a three-month journey to the great north. The northern lights show exceeded expectations and the colors painted the sky in vibrant shades of green, purple, and red.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Emergency Warning Issued for Parts of Northern QueenslandAn Emergency Warning has been issued for parts of northern Queensland, along the Barron River. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for already-waterlogged areas of Queensland's Far North. Deputy Commissioner Shane Chelepy says staff and patients were left stranded on the roof of the hospital in Wujal Wujal, with emergency services performing more than 250 assisted rescues overnight.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Former Chief of Staff Gives Evidence in Defamation CaseFiona Brown, the former chief of staff to Linda Reynolds, testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case regarding an alleged incident in the ministerial office. Brown denies being informed about the incident by Brittany Higgins.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Former Chief of Staff Refutes Claims in Defamation CaseFiona Brown denies allegations made by Brittany Higgins in the defamation case against Network 10. Brown refutes claims that Higgins cried "hysterically" during a meeting following her alleged rape in Parliament House.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »