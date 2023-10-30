Northern Minerals asks FIRB to probe share acquisitions by Yuxiao Fund

Rare earths play Northern Minerals has asked the Foreign Investment Review Board to probe whether recent share acquisitions are part of a covert attempt by Chinese interests to gain control of its strategically important assets in Western Australia.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers took action to prevent the Singapore-registered Yuxiao Fund increasing its stakeNick Curtis-led Northern Minerals has delayed its scheduled annual general meeting by three months to allow time for an inquiry into recent share transactions and board nominations.
The Northern Minerals board said it understands Mr Wu is “effectively the ultimate controller of Yuxiao Fund”. “The board concluded that, in the circumstances, it would be appropriate for Yuxiao Fund to apply to FIRB to seek approval for Mr Wu’s appointment. As at the date of this announcement, the company has not received any confirmation from Mr Wu that Yuxiao Fund intends to seek such approval.” headtopics.com
Northern Minerals said it had been probing “recent share buying activities by certain other persons who may have links to Mr Wu and/or Yuxaio Fund”. “The company stresses that no views have yet been formed on whether any of the above matters do, in fact, give rise to any breaches of the prohibition order or of any Australian law,” it said.reported on March 1 that Yuxiao Fund was controlled by Mr Wu, whose company Africa Great Wall is a big player in mineral sands mining in Mozambique and a major supplier of ilmenite into China.
Mr Curtis founded Lynas Rare Earths, which went on to become the world’s biggest non-China supplier of the key ingredient in electronics, wind turbines and military applications. He said at the time that Mr Wu was a financial investor with no interest in securing rare earths off-take for China. headtopics.com