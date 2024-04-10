Northern Beaches Hospital Cuts Staff and Restructures Debt

Northern Beaches Hospital is cutting staff from its mental health and maternity units as it searches for a new chief executive, and the multibillion-dollar company running it restructures about $1.6 billion in debt owed to overseas investors. The hospital has abandoned plans to invest $7.5 million in mental health services, citing the previous government's failure to guarantee the delivery of promised youth mental beds.

Hospital management has proposed a restructure of staffing levels, including halving the number of full-time nurse unit managers and reducing the number of nurses in the mental health and maternity units. Staff cuts and shortages have resulted in nurses frequently being asked to work outside their scope of practice

