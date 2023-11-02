North West’s eye-watering food habit

North West shocked Kim by biting into a raw onion... maybe she’s a Tony Abbott fan. Picture: YouTube.The camera then panned to North, who was holding a raw onion in her hand after taking a bite out of it.North ignored the question, walking over to her mom and offering her a bite. “You want some?” she asked, to which the fashion mogul said: “No thanks.”“This is what she does, people. She eats veggies like apples.

Kardashian then kissed her daughter before turning away in disgust, saying, “Oh my gosh, this onion breath is gonna make me cry!”“It’s so strong!” she added. “Oh my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?”Kardashian went on to reflect on her daughter’s very bizarre behaviour in her confessional, saying that she’s a very unique girl.

“North is really special and smart and creative and definitely beats to her own drum,” said the reality star. “Her personality is really, really silly … it’s so interesting, because her temperament as a child is the same now. You definitely just come out your own person.”

“Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet,” she added. “It means that I’m supposed to learn even more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life.”Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are set to welcome a boy any day now … and the punk drummer has let slip the baby’s edgy name.

